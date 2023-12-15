‘My heart was the most played this year’ – DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy is and her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Taylor

Nigerian female disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has reminisced on her broken romantic relationship with British ex-fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

It can be recalled that the relationship between DJ Cuppy and the British boxer was always a topic of discussion online until their sudden split a few months after being engaged.



After breaking off their engagement, Ryan made a jest announcement on Instagram, stating he left all his ex-girlfriends due to their driving skills.



However, in a post via her X handle on Thursday, Cuppy said people do not really need to check Spotify’s annual chart for the most-played songs this year because it was her heart.



She wrote: “Meanwhile, you don’t have to check Spotify; my heart was the most played this year.”

Earlier at an event, in the video making the rounds online, DJ Cuppy said there is power in uncertainties and failure, stressing that even the biggest and most successful women experience failure.



She noted that her life has been unpredictable despite being from a privileged background.



Cuppy recounted how a jewelry line she established at age 28 failed, almost failed at Oxford University, and failed in her relationship with British boxer, Ryan Taylor.