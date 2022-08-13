0
My height in music has attracted several women to me - Oseikrom Sikanii laments

Oseikrom Sikanii T.png Singer, Oseikrom Sikanii

Sat, 13 Aug 2022

Kumasi-based singer, Oseikrom Sikanii, claims that women are attracted to him because of his wealth and success in his music career, a situation that has made it almost impossible to run away from them.

According to the singer who is also famed for his comic videos, all attempts to drive away ladies he has no interest in have proven futile.

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, he disclosed that elder women are also not excluded from those pestering him.

"I go through problems every day. The girls around me are many because of my height in music, you know I am a superstar. Some of these women whom I have nothing to do with go about saying we are in a relationship. I tell them that I got no love for them but they still wouldn't go.

"I have big women, elderly ones coming to me. If you take a lot at me, I've got money. The reason why they keep coming, the elderly women see me as a smart guy," he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
