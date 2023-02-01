My husband abandoned me on our wedding night, threw his ring into a toilet – Actress reveals

Kumawood actress based in the UK, Eunice Oheneba Asiedu

UK-based Kumawood actress, Eunice Oheneba Asiedu, disclosed her horrific experience with her husband just six months into their marriage.

Eunice said she noticed there was danger ahead when her husband did a no-show on their wedding night.



Although she was worried about how her husband left her to spend their first night together as a couple alone, she hoped for better days.



According to Miss Asiedu, she had the shock of her life six months after their marriage.



She narrated how her husband threw his wedding ring into the toilet after a misunderstanding and called for a separation.



Despite the turbulence in her marriage, her plight escalated after she gave birth to 3 children. The birth of the third child also brought about its issues.



She struggled for days to feed herself and her children because her husband and her children's father refused to assist.

The actress also disclosed how her husband sends her packing at the slightest opportunity, yet she never leaves.



However, what made her finally accept that it was over was when he requested that she sum up her losses as a result of their marriage for compensation.



The Actress seized the opportunity to work menial jobs to feed herself and her family.



She later enrolled in school, where she studied Care Management. That, she said, has been her saviour and second chance.



She is currently a professional Care Manager and the owner of a production studio in Ghana. Eunice made these revelations in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on her show, Okukuseku.