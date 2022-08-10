My husband ditched me after I sponsored his travel documents - Veteran actress

Veteran Kumawood actress, Queen Sabby Debrah

Veteran Kumawood actress, Queen Sabby Debrah, has shared an intimate story about her life to advise the youth.

Speaking Queen on Adom TV’s ‘The Journey', the actress revealed she got married to a man who travelled outside of Ghana and she is yet to hear from him.



According to the actress, she was once uncontrollable and arrogant and thought she didn't need a man because she made good money.



“Growing up, I enjoyed the idea of lavish living. I travelled far and near just to buy jewels and I dined at the fanciest restaurants. I was just blowing off cash because it was from my own sweat.



“I had no regard for men because I was independent. When they talk, I talk back because I could fend for myself. I was uncontrollable and not submissive.



“I thought I was tough until a man I married took advantage of me. We had a talked-about wedding and held a party after parties for days, but after, he ditched me and I am yet to hear from him.”



Detailing how her husband left her and never showed his face again to her, the actress explained that he lied under the pretext of going to secure their future for them outside of the country but it was all for his selfish gain.

After finding him a place to stay and filling out his visa forms and every essential documentation, she recounted that he dumped her when he landed in America.



ADA/BOG