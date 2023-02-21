4
Menu
Entertainment

My husband doesn’t mind when I talk about sex – Stephanie Benson

Stephanie Benson And Her Husband Stephanie Benson and her husband, John Benson

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

In Ghana, issues relating to sex are supposed to be discussed in secrecy, and married women are supposed to be “covered up” for their husbands.

However, speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, UK-based Ghanaian international singer and performer Stephanie Benson disclosed that her husband, John Benson, does not mind her being vocal about sex.

According to her, Mr. Benson is of the view that talking about sex does not make her promiscuous.

“He doesn’t mind because he knows when I talk about sex, it doesn’t mean I’m going to practice it,” she said.

Stephanie Benson has been severely criticised by netizens who find her social media content on sex against the Ghanaian societal status quo.

She appears to have clapped back at them in her new single "Asem Aba” to wit “Trouble”.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment