My husband realized you only needed him for sex – Agradaa slams rival, reconciles with partner

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as ‘Nana Agradaa’, has not only reconciled with her husband but has resorted to mocking her rival.

One can recall that in a series of rants on social media, Agradaa claimed that one of her Women Fellowship leaders, Mercy Ohemeng, is having an amorous relationship with her husband, Pastor Eric.



Agradaa launched a series of scathing attacks amidst insults targeted at her husband and his alleged ‘side chick’.



The Heaven Way International Ministries founder claimed that Mercy, who lives in the United Kingdom had planned to relocate her husband to join her.



Agradaa ‘dragged’ her husband on social media and vowed never to accept him back no matter what happens.



However, in a new twist to events, Agradaa has disclosed that she and her husband have sorted out their differences.



She stated while teasing Mercy, that her husband, Eric, is no longer interested in joining her in the U.K.

According to Agradaa, her husband, who has confessed and repented from his infidelity has realized that Mercy was only interested in sexually exploiting him.



“Mercy Ashawo, Azonto. Your plans have failed. My husband said he won’t follow you anylonger. Mercy, my husband said he is no longer interested in coming to the UK like you convinced him to. You have touched the wrong meat. My husband said he realized you only wanted him for sex. He said he wasn’t aware of your plans until now. You have failed, you’ve run at a loss,” she stated live on TikTok.





