My husband’s 'balls' are numb from years of maltreatment – Stephanie Benson asserts

Stephanie Benson and her husband, John Benson, have been married for 31 years

Popular Ghanaian singer cum socialite, Stephanie Benson, has established that her husband, Mr. John Benson’s testicles (balls) are no longer sensitive due to how she has mishandled them over the years.



Stephanie Benson made the assertions while sharing a video in which she was seen kicking her husband’s balls with her feet.



In the said video published on Instagram, Stephanie struck her husband’s testicles with her feet three consecutive times when he bent to pick something from a couch.



”Jon’s balls are numb from years of maltreatment. I knocked 3 times and he still didn’t even scream. Tomorrow I need to think of something else,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

This is not the first time Stephanie has publicly shared sensual videos where she either played or goofed around with her British husband.



Stephanie who appears to be more hyperactive as compared to her husband has in many instances shared bathroom videos, bedroom, BDSM, and role play pictures on social media.



The controversial singer once disclosed that she usually caresses her husband’s manhood in order to coerce him to take her on a shopping spree.



The couple have been married for 31-years and have five adult kids



Watch the post below:



