My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital - Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton speaks on ‘All-women talk show’



The issue of faceless workers on the public sector payroll has been on the discussion table for years and it has been a matter of concern as it depletes the public purse unethically, leading to the detriment of developmental efforts.



Commenting on this subject, popular Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, said her husband's name was once featured on a government payroll of ghost names featured in the Auditor’s General report.



Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s ‘All-women talk show’, she said her husband’s name was once used as a decoy to retrieve salaries in a non-existed hospital by some individuals.

“We found out that somebody he knew had set up a ‘ghost hospital’ and filled the ‘ghost hospital’ with names and my husband’s name was listed as one of the doctors in the hospital. They were claiming the health insurance and paying all these ‘ghost names’," she said.



According to the Gospel artiste, the hospital only existed on paper and yet somebody was receiving all the monies being paid to these ghost staff members.



“The hospital only existed on paper and it had a whole staff. And according to that hospital, my husband was on study leave and they were paying him and the money was going into someone else’s pocket,” she added.



As of August 2021, it emerged that over six hundred thousand Ghana Cedis was paid into the accounts of 63 staff members of various institutions under the Ministry of Education, the 2020 Auditor-General report revealed.