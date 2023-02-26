0
My husband told German government to deport me – Nayas

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: zionfelix.com

Nayas seems to have been through a lot in a foreign land.

The Ghanaian actress and producer, known in private life as Gladys Mensah Boaku, has been giving details about her failed marriage.

In her recent interview with ZionFelix, she narrated her marital woes.

Nayas divulged that she was treated badly by her husband, Nana Sarfo Kantanka.

According to her, it got to a time that her phone was seized and was even sacked from her marital home.

Nayas further recalled that her ex-husband told the German government to deport her for no reason.

She narrated that the issue of deportation was disclosed to her when she went to apply for a visa.

