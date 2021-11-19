‘My instincts told me something bad will happen’ – Journalist Albert recounts ordeal

Albert narrates GHOne ordeal

I had a strong intuition before my audition, says Albert



Albert regrets being a ‘cyberbully’



Albert Nathaniel Hyde, the young journalist who has recently been in the news for cyberbullying during GHOne’s ‘TheNextTVStar’ auditions said he had the intuition something bad was going to happen.



Albert said, before facing the judges; Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere, he had extremely bad signals to an extent that he almost gave up on the auditions.



The former GHbase journalist whiles recounting his ordeal in the studios of GHOne TV where he was tagged a cyberbully by the three judges said;

“The moments I got to the audition grounds, I had the premonition that something wrong will happen. Something that could make me feel bad. I immediately got up stood outside for a while and came back. I had encouraged myself not to give up. I told myself I didn’t come this far to give up.”



Touching further on how badly he has been affected by all these, Albert in an exclusive interview on Blogger’s Forum added;



“I’m just soaking in the pressure, trying to right my wrongs and get back on track. We all know what I did which has landed me in an awkward situation. It appears everybody is talking about me and the incident that happened. I went on social media to comment under the post of others to make them feel less was what I was doing. I need to right my wrongs and I’ll advice that if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all."



Watch the video below



