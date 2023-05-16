'My king of queens’ – Joyce Blessing’s husband as he flaunts new woman

Joyce Blessing's husband cum former manager, Dave Joy and the mystery woman

Dave Joy, Joyce Blessing’s husband cum former manager, has flaunted an unidentified woman on social media in the midst of his marital issues with the gospel singer.

Prior to this development, social media witnessed Joyce Blessing and her husband’s messy split which was characterized by a series of back and forth, drama, attacks, and so on, from both camps.



Their issue which started in 2020 was triggered by accusations of infidelity from both sides.



The ‘straw that broke the Carmel’s back’ was the results from a supposed DNA test that proved that two of Joyce Blessing’s kids were not his.



After the heated altercations, Joyce Blessing and her husband went silent until this new twist from Dave Joy shook fans.



In a video spotted on his Instagram page, Dave Joy was captured cruising in a vehicle with an unknown lady.

He edited the lady’s face out of the video to prevent fans from identifying or perhaps, investigating her.



Dave Joy shared the video with the caption, “My king of Queens. #savethedate #viralvideos#marriage.”



The said video has since stirred interesting comments from some individuals, while others have also congratulated him.



Background



In 2020, it was reported that Joyce Blessing's marriage was on the verge of collapse. This was after several allegations of infidelity hit both parties. Reports suggested that a DNA report conducted without Joyce Blessing's consent revealed that two of the three children were not Dave Joy's.

In June 2022, whiles still battling with their marriage on social media, a video of an intoxicated Joyce Blessing professing love to a man was leaked.



Management of the gospel artiste said the video was old and was intended for her husband.



Dave Joy at that time rebutted saying the video was meant for another man. He mentioned that Joyce Blessing in the said video mentioned 'Kwame' as the recipient but he [Dave Joy] is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.



He said: "I am not Kwame. Joyce, you didn’t make the video for me. You sent it to Kwame. You know the Kwame that you made the video for. This issue is old. I wouldn’t have spoken about it, but you accused me of being the recipient of the video. So, I want to absolve myself."





