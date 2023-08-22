'My knee scattered, it was a difficult time for me’ – Falz recounts injury ordeal

Folarin Falana (Falz)

Renowned Nigerian rapper and actor Folarin Falana better known as Falz has opened up about getting a knee injury and having surgery.

The political activist revealed in a post on his Instagram page on May 10, 2023, how he injured his knee playing football in 2022 and needed surgery to fix it.



Falz claimed in a recent interview with Cool FM that his passion of football and involvement in other sports contributed to the injury.



Due to the seriousness of the injury, the 32-year-old rapper stated that he underwent anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery.



Falz asserted that his knee was broken, and since he has been playing football since he was very young, he is unable to explain how it occurred.

The actor emphasized that it is a common ailment among athletes and called the moment one of the most difficult times in his life.



When asked if he would be having any additional surgery, Falz responded that he was currently going through a recovery procedure that included rigorous physiotherapy.



Falz made light of the circumstance during the interview by joking that other players tried to undermine him and remove him from the team because of their envy of his excellent striker skills.