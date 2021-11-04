My landlord is ejecting me, please help – Yaw Berk pleads with Ghanaians

• Yaw Berk runs to Ghanaians for financial support

• Yaw Berk fears being ejected by landlord



• Yaw Berk regrets leaving Kaywa’s camp



Former Highly spiritual record label signee, Yaw Berk has pleaded with Ghanaians to help him foot his rent bills with a matter of urgency.



Yaw Berk who currently stays in an apartment around TRASSACCO in Accra has asked Ghanaians to support him with some funds to pay his rent or risk being ejected by his landlord.



In an interview with Okay FM, Yaw said the constant trolls and treats from his landlord is frustrating;



“Right now the only problem I have is with my landlord. He is evicting me because I can’t renew my rent. I live at TRASSACCO and my rent is due so my landlord is always knocking on my gate and that is worrying. So if I get people who will donate to support me I will be eternally grateful.”

One can recall that Yaw Berk’s music career dwindled after he disrespected and parted ways with his former boss, Kaywa.



Yaw Berk, following his encounter with Kaywa has pleaded on several occasions to be taken back into the ‘Highly Spiritual’ camp but to no avail.



Watch the video below



