My latest single came to me while I was praying – Foster Romanus

Foster Romanus

Ghanaian stand-up comedian, television presenter cum musician, Foster Romanus, has talked about how he derived inspiration for his latest music and also how he puts his songs and lyrics together.

In an interview with Doctar Cann on the ‘Ayekoo After-Drive’ show which airs on Happy98.9FM, he confessed that he is not fully a writer, hence, he employs people to help him with songwriting sometimes. He went on to narrate how his latest song, ‘His Glory’ came about.



“With this recent song that I released, I was praying when I started singing the song and stomping my feet. It was actually during my worst moment. I was going to God to complain about how I wasn’t seeing things the way I wanted to and it was through that prayer that I just started singing the song”, he said.

Foster added that he recorded the song when it came to him but he did not want to release it initially because he felt it was his own thing. However, every time, he had a voice in his head telling him to put out the song so that people can also be blessed by the song like he has been, and that was when he decided to release it.



Foster added that it was also through fervent and consistent prayer that God led him to gospel musician, KODA as the one to produce the song. “Through prayer, I was led to Koda and then one thing led to the other so Koda produced the song”, he concluded.