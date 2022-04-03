'My life has been interesting' - Chris Attoh speaks on last 10 years of his life

Chris Attoh

Christopher Keith Nii Attoh, a Ghanaian actor and Hollywood icon, has opened up about the last ten years of his life's journey.



Describing it as interesting, Chris Attoh, as he is known popularly in showbiz said, his life has been filled with vital lessons and he would have doubted if he was told that is how things would be for him.



Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, the former media personality said, much as there were difficulties in his life, he has also experienced growth in all of his endeavours.

He said, one of his prayers over the years has been for God to use him to touch the world and transform lives.



“The last ten years of my life have been interesting. But what they’ve been more than anything is they’ve highlighted growth. And maybe ten years ago, if you said that I was going to go through the things that I did, I probably would have [doubted].



"But experience has taught me that, sometimes you go through things, not for yourself. Sometimes the testimony is for somebody else who may not be able to handle it, and you need to go through it so you can talk to them.



"And one of the prayers I pray every day is God use me. And sometimes that prayer comes with certain responsibilities. So it’s okay. I’m still here and a very big part of what I want to do with this platform is to continue to inspire people and continued to be a beacon of light and hope,” Chris Attoh explained.



He stated that in all of his endeavours, he strives to drive home the point that Ghana, as a country can also be on the map.

Attoh urged the public to forgo past memories and forge ahead in order to excel in life.



“The last decade taught me that it is all about the future. A lot of people end up living in the memory of their past. And it’s really to live in imagination. Einstein did say that imaginations are a preview of things to come.



If you want to change, if you want a future, if you’re a man of vision or you’re a woman of vision, then you truly have to understand that you have to start living, not in the past but in the future. Wherever and whatever you want is possible,” he advised.



