My life hasn't been the same after 'Papa No' saga - MzBel cites spiritual attacks

Singer Mzbel

I have been battling spiritual attacks, Mzbel

Mzbel postpones photoshoot over ill health



Fans pray for Mzbel after 'spiritual attack'



Singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, better known as Mzbel, has revealed that she has been suffering from spiritual attacks after the Papa No brouhaha.



The '16 Years' hitmaker and actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye were engaged in days long beef on social media over an unnamed sponsor, they both described as "Papa No.'



In a long post cited by GhanaWeb on the official Instagram page of the singer, she detailed how she nearly collapsed during her planned birthday photoshoot.

She wrote: "Spiritual Attacks are REAL and for me I believe Genuine Spirituality is the only way! Mzbelievers, bribi wo wiase yi mu oo! Believe Me! Ever since the "PAPA NO" brouhaha my life hasn't been the same!"



The "Wo So Me" crooner during the shoot felt uneasy and had to take her seat.



Upon request, her son offered her a glass of water whilst her glam squad who were present in her home offered support.



According to Mzbel, her sudden weakness was a spiritual attack.



"Herh, just a photo shoot. I can only imagine what could have happened to me if I was to receive an award," she said.

Mzbel who had to postpone the photo session due to ill health on her birthday, on December 26 promised fans a redo.



Reacting to the news, her friend, Mina Lawani wrote: "Nothing will harm you and yours in Jehovah’s name. Happy birthday Gorgeous."



Another fan, Naa Omoteley added: "Don't eat or drink in the mist of strangers again. Some eyes are something else spiritually. We thank God for your life."



