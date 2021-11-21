My life was boring – Emmanuel of Big Brother Naija fame

Emmanuel Umoh from Nigeria

Emmanuel Umoh of BB Naija season 6 has shared how his upbringing and early life experiences has helped him as an individual.

The fashion model who described his early life as not interesting said to Naa Dzama on Y 102.5 FM during the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ that his parents were strict, and described them as the ‘No nonsense’ kind of people. He added that his parents were not tolerant to deviant behaviors and all he had to focus on was his education.



“I grew up in a very principled home, my mom and dad were like the ‘No Nonsense’ kind of people, so my childhood life was not interesting, it was all about school and books, being respectful and all that. So, from my past experiences I couldn’t go away from that, so that experience and childhood has made me who I am now,” he said.



Emmanuel’s biggest fear in life is being average. A fear he had to overcome in order to progress in life.

He added that the desire to be a better version of one’s self makes the person a better individual.



“I feel like every stage in life, we have to overcome our fears and move one because I feel there’s a need for onward movement and I feel there’s always the need to push and be better in life, be better as an individual and a brand,” he added.



Emmanuel further encouraged listeners and the youth not to give up due to their fears, but rather push to overcome them and be a better version of themselves.