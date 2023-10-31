My loyalty lies with Mahama but Kennedy Agyapong is my best bet for NPP – Bukom Banku

Ghanaian boxer cum entertainer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has established that Kennedy Agyapong is his best candidate for the New Patriotic Party.

He said, that although his roots in the National Democratic Congress are unmovable, he would rather opt for Mr. Agyapong and not Dr. Bawumia.



He made these statements in an interview with Kofi TV while expressing that he has a good relationship with the NPP flagbearer aspirant.



“NPP isn’t my party so I cannot support them but I have friends in there. Kennedy Agyapong is my friend and I know him very well. As for Bawumia, he isn’t my friend so my support does not lie with him. If I were to support any of the two, it would be Kennedy Agyapong. But I am not an NPP member. I belong to the NDC. I am a Mahama boy. He is the only one that has my vote,” he retorted.



Bukom Banku, however, bemoaned the state of the country’s economy which he strongly believes has deteriorated.

This according to him will cause the party’s massive defeat in the forthcoming 2024 elections.



“It is a sure bet for the NDC. You can go around and ask. The NPP has damaged the economy and the entire country is weeping. We are hungry, no food, no water. Akufo-Addo couldn’t take care of the country so the NPP will be ousted out of the country in the forthcoming elections,” he added.







