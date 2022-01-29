My manager is ashamed of the old-fashioned style of dressing – Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Gospel Musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has admitted that she, in the past, condemned ladies who wore wigs, high heels, and makeup because she was not mature in Christianity.

Diana Asamoah has been in the news for some months following her style of dressing and her actions.



Sections of Ghanaians believe the Gospel Musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah is been controlled by some bad spirits.



Speaking in an interview with Ike De Unpredictable on Kumasi-based Angel Fm Drive Time monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Diana Asamoah explained that “It is not against the 10 commandments if a lady wears high heel, wigs, and makeups.”



According to her, she condemned such ladies because she was naive in Christianity.

“It got to a point I was having this belief that those who go to the hotel will go to hell,” Diana Asamoah said.



She added, “I remember when I went to one of the foreign countries for a programme and my manager showed me my hotel room, I told him I will never sleep in the hotel because I don’t want to sin against the Almighty God.”



“I realised my manager was not happy about my style of dressing because sometimes he felt shy to move with me due to how I dressed” she explained.



“I’m still Evangelist and nothing has changed. Wearing high heels, wigs, and makeups is not a sin. People should know that I’m now matured in Christianity.”