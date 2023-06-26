My manager was ready to sell his kidney to push my global smash hit song – JZyNo

Ghana-based Liberian artiste, JZyNo

Ghana-based Liberian artiste, JZyNo, has revealed the extent his manager who lives in the USA was willing to push his song.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye, the ‘Butta My Bread’ hitmaker stated that his manager said he was willing to sell his kidney to promote the song.



“I didn’t see it to be honest and my manager from the US told me that this song is very big when I sent it to him at that time it wasn’t even mixed and mastered.



“My manager told me that I will go as far as selling my kidney just to push this song because this song will blow everywhere,” he disclosed on Cape Coast-based Property FM.



He added “I was thinking that he was just exaggerating because it’s a nice song and I saw the song to be nice but I didn’t see it to be something which will blow so huge.

“Now the song is everywhere you go, but honestly, I never imagined and I didn’t see it going so viral across the globe,” he ended as MyNewsGh.com observed.



