My mates thought I was dull because of my grades, but I’m richer than them – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda has bragged about being more successful than his peers despite the fact that he was shamed for not being brilliant in school.

The musician took it upon himself to do a little show-off during a chat with Pulse One on One.



Speaking on his academic setbacks, the Lagos State University 2021 graduate stated that he was an average student and not a poor student as many thought.

According to the 'Cash app' hitmaker, if he hadn't excelled in his studies, he wouldn’t have attained this level of fame and wealth.



Bella claimed to be richer than all his coursemates who graduated with him in the same year.