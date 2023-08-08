My medical center isn’t meant for body enhancement – Philipa Baafi

Ghanaian gospel singer cum Physician assistant, Philipa Baafi

Physician Assistant, Philipa Baafi has disclosed that her medical outfit, PhiliBells Medical Center, is not meant for body enhancement.

During an interview with Amansan Krakye, the gospel artiste said she has not created a human being, hence she doesn't intend to re-engineer anyone.



“No we don’t do body enhancement at my medical center so let me explain the kind of services that we undertake there. I’ve not created a human being before to do body enhancement as for that one I beg you. I’m not saying doing body enhancement is either good or bad but I don’t render such services at my medical center,” she said in an interview with Property FM.

She, however, listed some of the services that her outfit provides,



“We do general OPD and antenatal service, we take care of everything concerning women and we have specialists who do that for us. We also look at those with skin infections and we have a dietician to also look at lifestyle modification and advice people on their diet.”