My message is more important than rapping or singing – Opanka

Opanka

Ghanaian rap music act Dadie Opanka says his power as an artist is in his message and lyricism.

He was guesting on CTV’s ‘Time with the Stars’ hosted by Larry Bozzle when he said this, Thursday 11 August 2022.



Reacting to the assertion that he’s switched from being a strict rapper to a singer, the ‘Wedding Car’ hitmaker said, “You know you said even with my hard-core raps, because of my lyricism and message, you’ve heard a church play my music. So I emphasise on the message, my lyrics. The lyrics is my power.”



“It’s not even just the rap. [It’s] my lyrics. The things I say. I can tell you on authority when I rap, I am saying something deep. [It’s like] I’m having a convo with you. It should be deep. So if I’m singing, it could be deep. If I’m rapping, it could be deep. I emphasise on the message,” he went on.



He disclosed that some moments of inspiration and some of the instrumentals the music producers send to him do not give, “the rap feeling. So I’m particular about the message [in the song].”

Born Armstrong Affum, the rapper shared that he has an unreleased rap album behind the scenes, but given the current state of affairs in the country, “I thought that for now, a song like my new release is appropriate."



He affirmed his status as a rapper but stressed that he’s also a musician and that gives him the liberty to dabble in any style or genre.



“I’m versatile.”



Opanka’s latest “Enye Betee”, which translates as ‘it’s not easy’, is a slow tempo number that sees the rap act singing somber melodies.