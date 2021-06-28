‘My mom is my support system’ – Diana Hamilton praises mom after wining VGMAs

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton

Gospel star, Diana Hamilton, has showered praises on her mother, Comfort Antwi for her support throughout her musical career.

The Adom hitmaker who has adjudged the Artist of the Year at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in an interview on Power FM’s midmorning show said her family has been very supportive and there is no way she could get where she is now without their buttress.



“If we say a support system, my family has been such a support system for me,” Hamilton told host Agyeman Nie who had placed a surprise phone call to Diana’s mom in London to speak to her daughter.



Her joyous mother took the opportunity to bless her daughter and urged her to be steadfast in Christ and keep being good.

“Mummy, God bless you and your handiworks forever. May God continue to direct your steps all the time. Continue to love God and serve him. All things will be well with you,” Madam Comfort told her daughter.



Diana who was weeping expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians and the Church of Pentecost for the love shown her all this while.



