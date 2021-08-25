My morning devotion song is for all especially witches - Chichiz

Chichiz, Rapper

Ghanaian rapper and former contestant of TV3 Mentor Reloaded Chichiz has disclosed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that his latest ‘Morning Devotion’ track is a song for all souls.

"The song is not only for Christians but for lost souls and witches and wizards".



He was speaking with DJ Pho, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.



According to him, he had no intention of commercializing the song until his friend encouraged him to commercialize it.



Chichiz said the song could be performed anywhere including, churches.

The rapper told the host, venturing into music over the past six years has not been an easy one for him but believes, he would succeed.



He said he is not a fan of features because he [Chichiz] wants Ghanaians to feel his craft more before he would consider featuring other musicians.



He is also looking forward to collaborating with Jay Z on a song, adding, his dream is bigger than the ocean hence wants to dream big.