‘My mother abandoned me as a baby, I had no tears to shed when I met her years later’ - Actor

Nigerian actor, Charles Inojie

Nollywood actor and comedian Charles Inojie has opened up about the challenges he faced while growing up, especially the impact of his parent’s divorce during his early years.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the actor revealed that his mother left him when he was only eight months old, leaving his grandmother to take care of him by nursing him.



After his father remarried, the new woman took precedence, and the father made the decision to remain with her, prioritizing their marriage over his welfare.



Charles Inojie explained that he lived with his father for only eight months before they separated due to the difficulties posed by his stepmother.



He further revealed that his stepmother convinced his father not to support his university education until her own child was ready for college, even though he had gained admission at the age of 20.

When he reunited with his mother years later, their relationship remained emotionally distant due to the ongoing emotional stress.



“When I wanted to go to the University, I became back to the house to tell him I have gotten admission. The woman began to laugh, faced my Dad and told him ‘If this one has to go the University, he will wait for my own child to grow so they will go together’, that is a child I an older than with 18 to 20 years,” he narrated.



Speaking on a reunion with his dad, he said, “I met him and we sat for close to thirty minutes, nobody talked. I was crying, he was crying. I said ‘I have to start going but that I am now out of school. My first work, they said Papa must pray for his child’. I bought a drink and put N5000 in an envelop and asked that he prays for me and he said he wasn’t going to touch it and that his conscience will not let him having not contributed a dime,” he said in part.