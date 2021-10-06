My mother became paralyzed for attempting to abort me - Celestine Donkor

• Celestine Donkor says her mother attempted to abort her despite prior warning

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has disclosed that there is a mystery surrounding her birth while revealing that her mother ended up being paralyzed for four months following an attempt to abort her.



In an interview on Restoration With Stacy monitored by GhanaWeb, Celestine Donkor, who is the seventh child of her parents said her mother’s attempt to abort her was her means to escape being mocked by society for being fertile.



Narrating the story as told by her mother, Celestine Donkor noted that her mother detected the pregnancy when it entered the fifth month. Although it was late to terminate, her resolve to abort the baby could not be influenced.



“My mum said I’m a child with a special destiny because she found out she was pregnant with me when the pregnancy was 5 months old. Regardless, she wanted to abort it,” Celestine Donkor stated.

According to the musician, the mother consulted two herbalists for concoctions in her quest to get rid of the pregnancy. Her efforts were, however, thwarted following a strange occurrence.



“She went to a herbalist who doubled as a spiritualist for a concoction. He did his incantations and said if she aborted me, she would die because I am destined to be a great personality,” Celestine Donkor narrated.



“She went to another herbalist who mixed a concoction for her. When she wanted to take the concoction, she felt unwell so she sat and that was the end of it; she couldn’t rise. She then remembered what the first herbalist told her and decided to stop taking the concoction. My mum couldn’t move her legs, she was numbed. People had to bathe her, lift her until the 9th month when she was in labour. She was able to rise on that very day.”



The narrative, she mentioned, is evidence that God has great plans for her.



Born in the Volta Region, Celestine Donkor had her secondary education at Nsaaniya Secondary Business School, Kasoa. She later proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon where she obtained her BA (Hons) Sociology and Information Studies.



Celestine Donkor has collaborated with several colleagues and produced hit songs.

She has six albums to her credit - Gye Wadea (2007), Restoration (2010), Righteousness (2015), Turning Around (2015), Okronkronhene (2018) and Bread of Life (2019).



She has won a number of awards including Gospel Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards; Gospel Song of the Year at the 2020 3Music Awards; Album of the Year, Collaboration of the Year at the 2019 National Gospel Music Awards; Best Gospel Video at the 2009 MTN Music Video Awards.



