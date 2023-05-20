0
My mother convinced me to pursue tailoring – Nhyiraba Kojo

Sat, 20 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Nhyiraba Kojo, has revealed that it was his mother who advised him to learn 'tailoring' after he had spent years wandering on the streets.

According to the musician, he was able to record some of his songs with money he gathered from sewing various designs and selling them to his clients.

“My mother advised me to learn something that can help me earn money aside from my hustling. My mother paid everything on my behalf”, he said.

“She told me I could learn a trade and still take that to the same street and earn something instead of hovering around. So I listened to my mother and learned how to sew”, Nhyiraba Kojo told Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

According to him, he was once a fashion stylist for most of the top artistes in the early 2000s.

However, plans switched and he ventured into music and now, entrepreneurship.

Source: mynewsgh.com
