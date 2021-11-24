My mother discovered my talent; I started singing in church at 7 - Sefa

Singer Sefa was discovered by her mother
Sefa started singing from the Church
Sefa's mother encouraged her to do music
Ghanaian female artiste, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, better known by her stage name as Sefa has recalled her humble beginnings in music.
At age seven, she had already mounted pulpits singing to the glory of God.
Her mother she reveals discovered that she had a special gift and was there to encourage her to sing.
Now regarded as one of Ghana's budding singers, Sefa who is signed to Black Avenue Muzik, owned by singer D-Black, has a list of hit singles to her credit.
Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar, Sefa noted that she was elated when people showered money on her during a musical performance. This encouraged her to pursue music as a young girl.
"It all began when I was very young, my mum used to tell me that I can sing so I should go for it. The first time I performed, some elderly people came to spray money on me. I loved that a lot so I kept on doing it," she told GhanaWeb.
She furthered: "My mum saw my potential long ago when I was young. She made me realize that I had the voice to sing. I didn't even know I could sing, that is how it all started. It started from church, right when I was seven years."
Watch this episode of Talkertainment below:
- GHAMRO knows the right thing to do, I’m tired of talking – Stonebwoy
- Stonebwoy takes a bite of IGP, publicity stunts and ‘greedy men’ single
- Stonebwoy opens up on fake publicity stunts, misconducts among colleagues
- Life as a family man, student and a musician is quiet tough – Stonebwoy
- Talkertainment: Exclusive interview with Stonebwoy
- Read all related articles