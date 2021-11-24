My mother discovered my talent; I started singing in church at 7 - Sefa

Singer Sefa was discovered by her mother

Ghanaian female artiste, Sefadzi Abena Amesu, better known by her stage name as Sefa has recalled her humble beginnings in music.



At age seven, she had already mounted pulpits singing to the glory of God.



Her mother she reveals discovered that she had a special gift and was there to encourage her to sing.



Now regarded as one of Ghana's budding singers, Sefa who is signed to Black Avenue Muzik, owned by singer D-Black, has a list of hit singles to her credit.