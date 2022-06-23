My mother gave me a year to prove myself or quit music - Sarkodie

Sarkodie celebrates big sister for role in his career

Sarkodie has disclosed that his mother, Emma Ewurama Maame Aggrey, was among the few people who believed in his talent at a young age. However, she was a bit skeptical, the reason she gave him a year to prove himself or focus on his education.



Ghana's most decorated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie has attributed a major part of his success story to his family, especially his elderly sister. The latter connected him to big artistes in the industry at the beginning of his music career.



"My whole family supported it, my big sister was one of the people that held my hand into the industry. She started making friends in the industry and introduced me to already known artistes. My family made a major role," he said.

According to Sark, his hard work earned him a major hit song before the one-year deadline his mother gave. She felt proud and never regretted her decision when music lovers finally accepted his son.



"In Africa, parents don't see music as a thing to go into because of how some of us turn out when we go into it...my dad wasn't around. It was mainly my mum, she played both parts. My mum was very strong and she was really strict.



"She gave me a year to prove myself if this is what I really want to do and thank God it was the same year I had one of my biggest records. In that same year, she was in a taxi and the driver was talking about her son. She wasn't aware that I was out there. He didn't believe her when she said she was my mother," the rapper disclosed in an interview on 'Podcast and Chill MACG' in South Africa.



The 36-year-old rapper is now counted among the country's top musicians whose longevity is worth acknowledging. Sarkodie has won several awards both locally and internationally. He was the first recipient of the BET 'Best International Flow' in 2019.



