My mother hates my 'street' lifestyle – Black Sherif reveals

• Black Sherif has disclosed that his mother hates his decision to embrace the streets

• According to the rapper, his mother has warned him severally about the path of music he has chosen



• Black Sherrif has garnered for himself a huge fan base due to his style of music



The newest Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif has disclosed that his mother is against his ‘street style’ of doing music.



According to Sheriff, his mother hates the fact that he portrays himself as a struggling artiste in most of his songs, when in real life he is from a rich home.



The musician has won the hearts of music lovers specifically, ‘hustling fans’ by producing songs they can relate to.

He has successfully churned back-to-back hit songs, notably ‘The first and second sermon’, which depicts the everyday hustle of an ordinary Ghanaian.



The street vibe coupled with the heated manner in which he attacks the lyrics of his song is what is mostly adored by his fans.



But disclosing how his mother feels about his craft, Black Sheriff stated in an interview with TV3’s Mzgee that;



“I chose the street life although I’m not from the streets. It is my decision. My mother do not like seeing me like this but I want to be there. There are a lot of inspiration and stories on the streets that inspire one to write better songs. Most of the songs I sing are made out of stories from people I connect with on the street. They are real-life experiences.”



It can be recalled that the rapper was recently lambasted for displaying machetes in his latest music video.

He was accused of promoting violence amongst the youth with the display of such an act in his Second Sermon video which has garnered over 1 million views in a short time since its release.



Watch the video below







Nomination Formhttps://docs.google.comhttps://cdn.ghanaweb.com