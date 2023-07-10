My mother’s last words that shaped me - Comedian AY reveals

Ayo Makun

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun who is known widely as AY has revealed that the last words of his mother shaped his life.

The movie producer made this known when he was featured as a guest on the latest episode of the Nancy Isime Show.



The multi-talented entertainer, while recounting his last meeting with his late mother, recalled her wise advice to him; urging him to be responsible and take care of his younger siblings.



AY said he saw himself and his siblings, including renowned event planner Lanre Makun and celebrity fashion designer Yomi “Casual” Makun, through school after their parents passed away.



“I came home to ask for money that I needed for school, and the money wasn’t available. And then, we had lost my dad. So, she [my mum] was seeing me off, she was practically walking me on the street and encouraging me. She said, ‘You know Yomi is looking up to you, Lanre is looking up to you. Your younger ones are looking up to you. Don’t go and do anything funny, don’t be a part of any cult.’

“But the money dem never give me o wey I find come o but dem dey encourage me. ‘I know that it’s difficult, but then, just know that your younger ones are looking up to you. Don’t go and do anything stupid. God will do it at the right time.’



“Do you know how touching it will be getting all that messages from your mum, and then you get a call while in school that you’ve lost your mum?



“So, all of that moulded me like, okay, this is going to make me live a certain way of life. That was what gave me the boost to work extra hard to see myself through school, see my younger ones through school.



“It was her message. Her message was more like, ‘Your younger ones are looking up to you.’ That message was what gave me the foundation of everything that makes me stand out today.”