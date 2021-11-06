My mother was disappointed I couldn't spell 'mango & friend' - Cookie Tee

Cookie Tee

• Cookie Tee has disclosed she couldn’t spell mango and friend

• She couldn’t enrol into Achimota Secondary because it was full



• Cookie advises everyone to put their mind into something and they will achieve it



Television personality, Shirley Emma Tibilla, known as Cookie Tee, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz has recounted when she had to repeat class five because she wasn’t a bright child after relocating from the Volta Region.



The TV personality disclosed she couldn't spell ‘mango and friend’ during an entrance exam when her family relocated to Accra.



“For my entry exam, I couldn’t even spell words like mango and friend and that was the turning point in my life. My mother was extremely disappointed so she got teachers for me at home” she said.



She revealed she was not able to get into Achimota Secondary School because it was jam-packed so her mum admitted her into an international school called Harrow.

“My mother wanted to enroll me in the best of schools. She took me to Achimota School but it was full so we couldn’t get admission and she struggled to put us in one of the international schools in Abeka called Harrow.” She shared.



Repeating in class five helped her get better with time and was able to be part of the top five students in her class.



Citing she had to do two extra classes after school; one after the close of school, and another when she got home leading to her improvement.



“I would go to school in the morning, do afternoon classes after school and come home to do evening classes. When I started Harrow, I had to repeat Class Five. We were 79 in the class and I remember the first term I placed 16th, the second term I was 9th and the third term I placed 4th."



Recounting her long journey to success which was fraught with uncountable struggles and disappointments she encouraged people who feel they have nothing, to put their minds into something and they will be able to achieve it.



“I was 4th until I left the school because there were three strong boys I couldn’t beat. I just want to give hope to people like me from humble beginnings, people who feel that there is nothing left in this world for them to know that it is possible if you put your mind to it,” she said.