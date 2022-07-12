My mother was shamed and lost her marriage because of me - Empress Gifty cries

Actress Agaga and her daughter, Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty says she had a 'rough' childhood

How Empress Gifty's mother defended her



Empress says she will do everything to make her mother happy



Empress Gifty has disclosed that for all the pain and suffering her mother, Agnes Annan, nicknamed "Agaga," went through to cater for herself and her siblings, she will do whatever it takes to make her happy.



The award-winning singer has narrated how her mother's marriage collapsed and how she faced rejection from her former church all because of her.



Agaga, a Kumawood actress and evangelist of God, loves to hang out with her daughter, gospel singer Empress Gifty.

They are mostly spotted together in public places, either in matching clothes or having fun together like age mates.



Empress has said that her mother deserves to be honored and pampered for all the sacrifices made on her behalf, despite criticism that she overdoes it when flaunting her on social media.



"We didn't have money. My mother sold cassava and eggs. I sometimes carried the eggs on my head to sell. My mother has also sold fruits, almost every foodstuff. It wasn't easy...my mother had eight children, but two are deceased.



"I saw my mother struggle to clothe and feed us. I saw the pain she went through, and I will do whatever it takes to make my mother happy. One fateful day, It was Christmas. We had no money, so I had to go sell cassava on Christmas Day. I met a Muslim woman who was touched by my story, she bought all the cassava and asked me to go to church," she stated.



While narrating her childhood story on Okukuseku The Talk Show with Emelia Brobbey, Empress Gifty broke down in tears.

She recalled the hardship they have been through and how her mother ensured all her siblings were well taken care of.



"I have seen her suffer and she went extreme to the point where she didn't care about losing her marriage because of me. She supported me reason why I always go all out now that I have the means. Anything that will make my mother happy, I will do it... she has suffered, we didn't have it easy," said the singer who broke down in tears.



She further revealed that, "I am the reason why my mother left her former church because they mistreated me.



"She stopped the church because of me. She did so much for me...I don't want people to say that I am overdoing things when it comes to showing her off. She has suffered and deserves anything I am giving her."



Watch the video below:







