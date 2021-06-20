My mum killed my dad through an Nkoranza fetish priest – Big Akwes opens up about his family

Kumawood actor and Television personality Big Akwes has finally opened up about his family and how he ended up as an actor MyNewsGh.com can report.

According to him, he comes from a family of wealth as his father made some good money during his lifetime.



However, his father was killed by his mother who was a greedy and selfish woman.



“I’ve not said this anywhere but today I’m opening up about my family. MyNewsGh.com My mother killed my father and took all his properties that is why I left home. When life started for me, I wanted to be like my father who was into the Pharmacy business but circumstances led me into acting he said.”



Narrating how his mother killed his father, Big Akwes indicated that one day, his father took his mother to a house he had built and told her that’s their new house and that he will use part of it to establish a hospital.



He, in an audio, in the possession of MyNewsGh.com said after that day, his mother through his father’s driver went to see a fetish priest at Nkoranza where his father was shot in spirit.

The Kumawood actor said his father after his mother’s visit to Nkoranza started vomiting blood and although he was extremely sick, his mother declined efforts to take him to the hospital because the fetish had counselled against that.



“I forced my mother to take my father to the hospital but she insisted she had already taken him when I got home. When I pushed further, she locked our main gate and took my father into their room and locked that door too. I jumped out of the house to get a Doctor but upon our return, my mother never opened the gate so I asked the Doctor to leave. My father stayed indoors for several days until he died a miserable death,” he said in an audio in the possession of MyNewsGh.com.



“What saddened me is that when my father died he was sent to the burial grounds in the boot of a taxi. A man who had wealth and was living his life in riches was reduced to nothing. Even providing a suit for him, my mother refused and therefore we had to buy some clothes for him.”



“My mother took over all my father’s properties and did not give any to his family members. It was later after she took the driver who introduced her to the fetish priest in Nkoranza to another fetish priest to kill him that the driver told us all this,” he said in an interview in MyNewsGh.com’s possession.