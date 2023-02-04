My music career caused me to leave home – Kofi Jamar

Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian renowned rapper, Kofi Jamar, has revealed that in pursuit of his music career, he had to find residence outside his home.

The ‘Ekor So’ hitmaker in an exclusive interview on Happy 97.9FM’s Evening Drive with host Akua Sika indicated that his parents did not support his dream of pursuing music but instead desired to see him further his education after Secondary school.



“Around that time, they wanted me to go to the university to further my education; I had to leave home and hassle on my own because I’m a man; I found a studio close by that I could stay in and discover how I could go about my music career,” he said.

He further stated that he engaged in a few odd jobs to earn money to pay for his studio sessions and also cater for himself. “I had to switch up and do other jobs that could help me earn money to support my career; I went as far as being a security personnel to get money into my pocket to take care of myself around that time I had studio sessions,” he expounded.



As a determined 19-year-old musician at the time, he mentioned that the most times he would be seen at home was twice a month. “I was seen at home one or two times in a month and even for that, just to pick something up,” he added.