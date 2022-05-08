0
Menu
Entertainment

My name has stayed in the hearts of many people for a very long time – Abrewa Nana

Abrewa Nana Verified Veteran musician, Abrewa Nana

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Choosing a name as a showbiz personality can have enormous consequences on your brand since names play significant roles in the life of every human being.

Legendary Ghanaian artiste, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa has disclosed the impact and significance of her brand after she decided to use Abrewa Nana as her name in the showbiz industry.

Speaking about the benefits she has derived from using the name for the past 2 decades in music, she said her name has stayed in the heart of many people for a long time.

She said in an interview with Amansan Krakye, “Abrewa Nana as my name in the showbiz industry has helped me a lot because the way I loved the name and decided to use it, many people also liked the name.

“Some people call me Abrewa others also call me Nana whilst others also call me AB meaning that if they didn’t like the name they won’t divide it into so many forms,” she continued on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

“Besides, the name didn’t get missing because of the good works I did with it so it has stayed in the heart of many people for a long time,” she concluded on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow