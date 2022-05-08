My name has stayed in the hearts of many people for a very long time – Abrewa Nana

Veteran musician, Abrewa Nana

Choosing a name as a showbiz personality can have enormous consequences on your brand since names play significant roles in the life of every human being.

Legendary Ghanaian artiste, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa has disclosed the impact and significance of her brand after she decided to use Abrewa Nana as her name in the showbiz industry.



Speaking about the benefits she has derived from using the name for the past 2 decades in music, she said her name has stayed in the heart of many people for a long time.



She said in an interview with Amansan Krakye, “Abrewa Nana as my name in the showbiz industry has helped me a lot because the way I loved the name and decided to use it, many people also liked the name.

“Some people call me Abrewa others also call me Nana whilst others also call me AB meaning that if they didn’t like the name they won’t divide it into so many forms,” she continued on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



“Besides, the name didn’t get missing because of the good works I did with it so it has stayed in the heart of many people for a long time,” she concluded on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.