My name is well-known by those in Nigeria – Yaw Tog

Yaw TOG

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) winner, Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, widely known in the music scene as Yaw Tog has revealed the reasons he was recently spotted in Nigeria.

“I went to Nigeria for radio interviews and I'm working on my album too with different artistes. Besides, I also did some recordings there,” he disclosed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He added on the Kastle Drive Show “Going to Nigeria was about my album personally and doing some radio tours for my 'Sophia' song so that was the main reason why I travelled to go and do some works”.



Talking to Amansan Krakye about the great reception he had, Yaw Tog said he regards Nigeria as home and his name is well-known after his breakthrough song ‘Sore’ which featured Stormzy from the UK.

“Nigeria is home and they are family so anytime I go there, the love is different and linked up with different artistes and the industry people,” he said in an interview on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.



“When I went to Nigeria, it was fun; we talked about business, personal issues and other things so I will say that they know the name already,” he concluded on the show.