My new album could win Ghana’s first Grammys – Flowking Stone

Flowking Stone

Kwaku Nsiah-Boama Known by his stage name as Flowking Stone, a rapper, has made a huge prediction for his new album titled “The Decision”.

According to Flowking Stone who now stays in the United Kingdom, it’s possible that his new album would win Ghana’s first Grammy Awards.



The album which has 14 songs with top-notch productions and collaborations is currently making a lot of waves on most digital streaming platforms.



In an interview on Property FM, he said “As for the Grammy topic what I see is that music is a spirit and most of my songs that became a hit like one gallon weren’t our expectation.

“The likes of Blow My Mind and go low are songs I just created but I never dreamt for a second that it would become so huge everywhere.



He told Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com “So this album could be the album that would win Ghana’s first Grammy Awards but because I’m not God I can’t be certain about it”.