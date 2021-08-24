My only agenda is to take Ghanaian music to the rest of the world – Guilty Beatz

Sound Engineer, Guilty Beatz

Ghanaian record producer and DJ, Ronald Banful, professionally known as Guilty Beatz, has gone into details about his pre-production process on the LionKing album.

In a conversation with Y Lounge host Akosua Hanson, Guilty Beatz disclosed Beyoncé’s production team contacted him to work on some beats for the album after they heard beats on “akwaaba” and “pilolo”. He furthermore said he had to spend five days in Los Angeles while working on the beats for the album.



When asked why he was chosen to be a part of the Lion King project, he said his sounds are unique because of his diligence in producing his beats.



Apart from afro beats, he fuses and blends Brazilian sounds to create unique beats. He also disclosed how useful his work ethic was to the team. He made sure to be on time with submitting beats which quickened the production process.



Moving on, the beat producer has intentions of working with some artistes internationally. He talked about meeting with artistes like Boy Wonder and connecting well with them, among other things.

Guilty Beatz, in hindsight, disclosed he knew he wanted to be in music from the age of 13 even though his parents did not support his decision.



He grew up listening to jazz music which has been a major influence on his beats now. Guilty Beatz spends a lot of time practising by learning tutorials on keys and chords from YouTube.



Talking about his new partnership with Sony Music Publishing UK, Guilty Beatz said his only agenda is to take Ghanaian music to the rest of the world by making authentic music.



In conclusion, Guilty Beatz encouraged young people to thrive in their crafts through constant practice and meditation every day.