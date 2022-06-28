‘My parents associated music with drugs and prostitution’ - MzVee

MzVee

MzVee says her family and fans pressure her to marry

Singer asserts she avoids drugs and alcohol to correct the misconceptions about the music industry



My parents were against my music career, MzVee reveals



Ghanaian afrobeat singer, MzVee has narrated the trouble she had to go through to convince her parents to allow her to pursue a career in music.



According to the sensational singer, her parents associated a career in music and the entertainment industry in general with drug abuse and prostitution.



In an interaction with ace presenter, Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo, MzVee explained initially, her parents were vehemently against her decision to do music and did everything possible to stop her because they feared she would end up sleeping around or abusing illicit drugs.

“My parents thought that when you start singing that means you will do drugs and for the lack of a better word you will become a prostitute. They didn’t hear anything good about it so they didn’t want their daughter to be a part of it,” she said.



The ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker revealed to correct that misconception, she consciously avoids dressing half-naked or using alcohol and drugs in her music videos.



“If you have realized, I don’t use alcohol, drugs and dress half-naked. This is because of what my parent thought about the music industry. I want to clear that thinking,” she stated.



MzVee, 30, is celebrating 10 years in music. She has consequently released an album titled ‘1030’.



Recently, she was in the news for acknowledging that she is yet to marry. She mentioned that her family and fans occasionally mount pressure on her to get married.

