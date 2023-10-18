My parents didn’t agree to my marriage because of religion but I ignored them - Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame, a popular Ghanaian musician has opened up about how his parents weren’t in agreement with his marriage due to religion but went ahead to tie the knot with his wife.

According to his narration, his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau was not welcomed by his family, especially his mother because of the fact that she is a Jehovah's Witness worshipper.



He indicated that his wife was skeptical about their marriage because of a lack of agreement between both families but after deciding to live separately from their parents, she concurred with the marital terms.



Okyeame Kwame noted that he informed his parents about the marriage a night before the ceremony because he was not perturbed by their actions which led to the marriage not being blessed by his parents.



“They [parents] never agreed to our marriage. We were going to play a show in Kumasi by then she was working in a law firm. When we got to Nkawkaw, she [Okyeame Kwame’s wife] said, ‘Okyeame, do you know that in Ghana we have three key elements in marriage?



"We have an ordinance, customary, Mohammedan, and another one. So with the people who don’t support our marriage, will they come and live with us?” Then I said ‘No’ right after that we went to register the marriage at KMA, Okyeame Kwame said while speaking in an interview with Angel FM which was monitored by GhanaWeb.

He indicated that it made no sense for him to succumb to his mother’s pressure and ditch a lady he wanted because he would suffer if the other lady was not of good behavior.



Okyeame Kwame asserted that one does not necessarily need the blessing of parents for their marriage to succeed but it is only God who blesses and is not human.



“Both families loved each other but because of religion, they didn’t agree. I told my mum about the marriage a night before the marriage because I understood that I was not going to marry the lady for my mother but for myself.



“Since we won't live together, why would I marry a lady she wants and not what I want? What will I do with her blessing? It's God who blesses us not humans. My mother who will leave soon will choose a lady for me and then die, then the girl will misbehave towards me? Am I not a fool?” said Okyeame Kwame.



Okyeame Kwame tied the knot with his wife, Annica Nsiah-Appau in 2009 and has been blessed with two children.

SB/BB