0
Menu
Entertainment

My parents’ divorce had a huge effect on me – TikToker Peggy Lamptey shares story

Peggy Lamptey77 Peggy Lamptey

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: zionfelix.net

Peggy Lamptey, a popular Ghanaian TikToker, has shared a sad story about how she was brought up.

She told ZionFelix in an interview that her parents separated when she attained the age of five (5).

According to her, their divorce had a negative effect on her.

Peggy said she was living with her mother after she broke up with her dad.

The TikToker stated that she was not getting much attention from both sides if she is with one of them.

Peggy Lamptey wished her parents were together as they used to be when she was born.

Sadly, Peggy lost her father when she was in Senior High School.

Source: zionfelix.net
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo