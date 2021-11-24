My parents gave me their blessings to do music - Sefa

Sefa's father signed her contract at Black Avenue Muzik

Black Avenue Muzik signee, Sefa, has disclosed that her mother used to aid her sneak out of the house to perform on the streets during the start of her music career.



Sefa in an interview with Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV said it took her mother to discover her talent as a musician. With the love and support from her father, she has built a brand she prides herself in.



"My mum was there since day one supporting me. When I had to go perform on the streets, she'll be the one to help me sneak out. My dad came around at a point where he asked if this is what I really wanted to do. I was like this is what I want. He told me to go for it, even with my contract with Black Avenue Muzik, he signed it. They have been supportive since the beginning," the 'E Choke' hitmaker said.