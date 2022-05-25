0
My pastor friend put God on hold and turned to ‘sakawa’ - Kwesi Arthur

Wed, 25 May 2022

Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur, popularly known as Kwesi Arthur, has told a story about a friend who was a priest but decided to quit to become a fraud boy known in Ghana as ‘sakawa’.

“A friend of mine who was a pastor decided to stop preaching because things were not going well with his life. He stopped doing the work of God to rather do online fraud,” he disclosed.

In sharing some of the stories that have influenced his songs, Kwesi Arthur added that his lyrics are influenced by stories about his life and that of people close to him.

“My lyrics are influenced by the stories around me, things that I’ve been through and those that I know about other people and what they’ve also been through,” he said on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye.

Asserting that his songs are not just songs but encompass things he had encountered, he added that he has many of such experiences captured on his new album ‘Son of Jacob.’

“And I said this in my song ‘No regrets’ on the son of Jacob album because it’s a phenomenon which is happening, it’s something I have seen with my eyes going on in our society,” he added.

This interview follows the release of his highly anticipated body of work dubbed ‘Son of Jacob’.

Following its release on April 22, the album became the number one trending topic on social media.

Kwesi Arthur among several things has disclosed that it took him approximately four years to create the masterpiece.

He also disclosed that different songs were made in different parts of the world, which brought about a different twist to all fifteen (15) records on the album.

