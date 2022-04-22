My perceived ‘amorous affair’ with KiDi is helpful – Cina Soul

Cina Soul with KiDi

Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi and Cina Soul have been rumored to be having an intimate relationship. The rumour started when KiDi played a romantic role with Cina Soul in his 2019 ‘Sugar’ film.

Cina Soul has responded to the perceived amorous love affair, refuting the rumour but the conversation has never doused.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, she reiterated that they are just friends.



“We’ve been friends for a long time so it’s easy for us to have that connection. I do understand some people because it’s easy for them to think that there’s something going on between us."

“When you see me and KiDi together we vibe and laugh because we’ve been friends for a long time so I think that’s why it’s easy for people to think that way," she added.



The ‘Ojorley’ crooner revealed that she’s happy when people perceive her to be KiDi’s girlfriend because it’s helping to push her hit song ‘Feelings’.



She continued, "It makes people love to listen to the song so it’s good”.