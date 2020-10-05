My political songs are not endorsements- Barima Sydney

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Sydney Kofi Ofori, popularly known as Barima Sydney

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Sydney Kofi Ofori, popularly known as Barima Sydney has said that his composition of songs for political parties is just a job he does and not to endorse anyone in the political space.

He made this revelation in an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the ‘Showbiz Xtra ‘ show.



According to him, as a composer of political songs, he just acts as a messenger relaying the message of political parties and candidates and there is nothing more to that.



“I will do a song for any political party that approaches me. I have done a lot of songs for different political parties in the past.



The politician may not be able to write their message through a song. As a creative, I don’t see why I shouldn’t compose a song for a political party.

I am just relaying messages given to me from political parties. It is just like bringing a product to me to advertise for you”, he said.



He noted that endorsement of political candidates or parties comes into the picture if a musician performs his or her political songs on a party’s campaign platform and that, he states, has never been part of him.



“You go the extra mile if you as an artist will be on their platform to perform the songs and state that you endorse the candidate. If you go that extra mile, your fans will be divided”.



Recently, Barima Sydney released a controversial song titled ‘Papa No’ following a social media banter between actress Tracey Boakye and musician Mzbel, where there was the constant use of the words ‘Papa No’ to refer to an unidentified man, the two seem to be fighting over.