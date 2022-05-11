2
My 'pregnancy' was fake - Shatta Michy speaks

Shatta Michy Pregnant Shatta Michy

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Michy says her pregnancy was fake

Shatta Michy posted baby bump photos on her Instagram page

She claims those who fell for it love konkonsa

Michy Diamond, popularly known as Shatta Michy has denied ever being pregnant.

According to her, all the baby bump photos she posted on her Instagram page on her birthday, May 6, were fake.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the ex-girlfriend of Dancehall singer Shatta Wale, disclosed that her fake baby bump photoshoot was to see how nosy Ghanaians are.

Michy noted that those who fell for it are nosy and lovers of gossip.

“Family, you all have been warned severally about not believing everything you see on social media. Have you all learnt your lesson now? Lesson learnt," she said. “This was a survey to see how nosy Ghanaians are. You all love konkonsa, you are all nosy. Don’t believe everything you see on social media.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Michelle Diamond (@michygh)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
