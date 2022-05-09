My publicist had a bad mouth odour - Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay looking beautiful in black

Wendy Shay has shockingly disclosed that one of her publicists has a very bad mouth odour and an attempt to prompt him has led to a marred relationship.



Sharing a post on Twitter on May 8, 2022, she said she tried to help the said publicist but has turned out to be his enemy.



“How do you tell somebody who has a MOUTH ODOR (HALITOSIS) without offending Him. One of my publicists had a very bad MOUTH ODOR … I decided to help him and guess what I became his number one enemy,” she tweeted.



This post comes after the songstress gave a stunning performance at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which had various people in the creative sector in attendance.

Wendy who performed on that day got social media talking when she appeared on stage exuberating so much energy.



Although she performed so well, she didn’t win any awards on that night even though she was listed in two categories - ‘Best Afropop Song’, and ‘Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste’.



The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards celebration was organised at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center on May 6 and 7.



