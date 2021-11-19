My rap music is not targeted at anyone – Strongman

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman

Controversial Ghanaian rapper Strongman has disclosed that none of his rap music is targeted at other artistes as claimed by people.

According to him, his rap is not meant to insult other rappers but to give his fans the best.



The rapper made this known on Y107.9FM’s ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show with Kojo Manuel,



“As an artiste, you need to drop something every year for your fans and that’s why I decided that at least every year or two, I would release a new project, and this year I decided to stick to the extended play (EP),” He said.



Speaking about whether the lines he uses in his raps are meant for any artiste in the industry, he replied that, he is just advertising his music to remind people that he is still the best and not to bring other rappers down.

"I need to advertise myself that I’m still the best and the moment I decide to do that, it is obvious I might say something that other rappers might find not too funny. Sometimes, people read meanings into it and conclude that I have issues with someone but that is not the case.”



Meanwhile, the hip-hop artiste has revealed that his personal life is different from his life on stage. He adds that he is calm and jovial in person.



He ended by encouraging his fans to stream all his songs on the EP on all music platforms and also keep on supporting his music.



Strongman’s new EP dubbed ‘The Tape’ embodies six exceptional tunes featuring amazing artistes such as Kweku Flick, Kofi Mole, Ice Prince, A Klassik, and Akwaboah Jnr. ‘The Tape’ is a dope EP you will like to add to your playlist.